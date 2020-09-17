Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,523 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Duke Realty worth $15,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 228.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 256.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DRE opened at $37.98 on Thursday. Duke Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $40.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average of $35.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $226.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DRE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

In other news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $227,697.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 31,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $1,233,915.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

