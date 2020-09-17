DP Aircraft I (LON:DPA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.07

DP Aircraft I Ltd (LON:DPA) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 32000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.57. The company has a market cap of $188,000.00 and a PE ratio of 0.81.

About DP Aircraft I (LON:DPA)

DP Aircraft I Limited is a Guernsey-based holding company. The Company’s principal activity is to purchase, lease and then sell Boeing 787-8 Aircraft (the Assets). The Company makes its investment in aircraft through its subsidiaries, DP Aircraft Guernsey I Limited, DP Aircraft Guernsey II Limited, DP Aircraft Guernsey III Limited and DP Aircraft Guernsey IV Limited.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for DP Aircraft I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Aircraft I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.