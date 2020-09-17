Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,472 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Douglas Emmett worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 51.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 201,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 68,656 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 30.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 366,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after buying an additional 84,484 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 41.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after buying an additional 62,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 271.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 104,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 76,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DEI shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.42.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.10. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $45.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.74 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

