Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $88.98

Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.98 and last traded at $88.02, with a volume of 106685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.30.

DORM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dorman Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.42 and its 200-day moving average is $68.48.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Dorman Products had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $135,295.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 522.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,875,000 after acquiring an additional 148,594 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth $6,437,000. Port Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 360,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,176,000 after acquiring an additional 68,416 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1,029.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 72,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 66,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,964,000 after acquiring an additional 53,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.