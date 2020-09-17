Don O’connell Acquires 50,000 Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) CEO Don O’connell acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,553 shares in the company, valued at $246,131.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CTHR opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.21. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 21.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 14.73% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.