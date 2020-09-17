Digital Insurance Token Price Reaches $0.0015 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $328,996.45 and approximately $14.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.67 or 0.00846870 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003078 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.