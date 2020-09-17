Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) Shares Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,183 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 17.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 166,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 321,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DBD shares. ValuEngine lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Diebold Nixdorf has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

NYSE:DBD opened at $7.79 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $890.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.84 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

