Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) CEO Edward W. Stack Sells 45,013 Shares of Stock

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) CEO Edward W. Stack sold 45,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $2,602,201.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Edward W. Stack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, Edward W. Stack sold 40,761 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $2,357,616.24.

On Thursday, September 10th, Edward W. Stack sold 59,299 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $3,412,657.45.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $12,992,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $58.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $58.95.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

DKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $34.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $176,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,232 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 41.4% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 4,279,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $90,980,000 after buying an additional 1,252,560 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 394.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,973 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,907 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 469.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,299 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,023,000 after acquiring an additional 739,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 3,144.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 584,668 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $24,124,000 after acquiring an additional 566,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

