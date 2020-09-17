Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) CEO Edward W. Stack Sells 40,761 Shares of Stock

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) CEO Edward W. Stack sold 40,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $2,357,616.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edward W. Stack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Edward W. Stack sold 45,013 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $2,602,201.53.

On Thursday, September 10th, Edward W. Stack sold 59,299 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $3,412,657.45.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $12,992,500.00.

NYSE:DKS opened at $58.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.74. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $58.95. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This is a boost from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 155,657 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,005 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 6.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

