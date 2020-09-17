DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in DexCom were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in DexCom by 43.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 214.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $393.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $420.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.71. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.23 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.87, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.33, for a total transaction of $175,732.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 5,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.35, for a total value of $2,088,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,195 shares of company stock valued at $21,661,362. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.20.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.