DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Insider Sells $2,088,471.60 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) insider Andrew K. Balo sold 5,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.35, for a total value of $2,088,471.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $393.92 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.23 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $420.87 and its 200 day moving average is $364.71. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 179.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.81.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 214.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 43.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.20.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

