Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €49.50 by Warburg Research

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €49.50 ($58.24) price target from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.32% from the company’s previous close.

DWNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.20 ($43.76) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €42.82 ($50.37).

DWNI opened at €44.87 ($52.79) on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €43.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is €39.11.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

