DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Trading 7.5% Higher

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) traded up 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.39. 289,829 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 226% from the average session volume of 89,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on DermTech in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on DermTech in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $215.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. DermTech had a negative net margin of 599.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.48%.

In related news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 7,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $82,286.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,485.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $26,725.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,879,360.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,420 shares of company stock worth $123,564. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DermTech in the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in DermTech in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in DermTech during the second quarter worth $242,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DermTech by 70.4% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 487,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 201,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in DermTech by 28.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

