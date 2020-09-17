DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI) Short Interest Update

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 434,400 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the August 15th total of 328,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DelMar Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.60% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DMPI stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.85. DelMar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DMPI. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

About DelMar Pharmaceuticals

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent, which is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer.

