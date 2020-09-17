Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.58

Shares of Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 81523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 million and a PE ratio of -54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.23.

Defiance Silver Company Profile (CVE:DEF)

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Tepal gold/copper project located in Michoacán state, Mexico; and the Lagartos Project that consists of 14 concessions with a total area of approximately 800 hectares located in Zacatecas Silver District.

