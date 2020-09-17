Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $230.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Deere & Company traded as high as $220.92 and last traded at $220.00, with a volume of 3206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $218.33.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America raised Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.88.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,372. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 662.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.55 and a 200-day moving average of $160.54. The firm has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

About Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.