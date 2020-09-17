David Staples Buys 20,000 Shares of NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited (NBMI.L) (LON:NBMI) Stock

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited (NBMI.L) (LON:NBMI) insider David Staples purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £15,800 ($20,645.50).

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited (NBMI.L) Company Profile

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

