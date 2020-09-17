Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Julie Richardson Sells 3,126 Shares

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total transaction of $261,396.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,427 shares in the company, valued at $453,805.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Thursday, August 13th, Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $249,329.76.

On Monday, July 13th, Julie Richardson sold 2,823 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $257,768.13.

On Monday, June 29th, Julie Richardson sold 37,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $3,091,125.00.

DDOG stock opened at $89.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -4,469.00. Datadog has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $98.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.41 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 362.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,236,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806,553 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $62,963,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 44.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,407,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,406,000 after purchasing an additional 432,022 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $47,562,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 5.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,381,000 after buying an additional 57,037 shares during the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

