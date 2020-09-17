Databroker (DTX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6,756.00

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Databroker has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $6,756.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Databroker token can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Databroker alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00044829 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $477.12 or 0.04392389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009202 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002316 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00056370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00034961 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

Buying and Selling Databroker

Databroker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.