D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Stock Position Trimmed by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,172 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 248.2% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $74.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.49. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $77.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 6.82.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on DHI. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.22.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,882 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

