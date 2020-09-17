CyberMiles Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $955,401.00 (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $9.38 million and approximately $955,401.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00447277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010957 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00045662 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,828.17 or 1.00036441 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00027077 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005541 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles

CyberMiles Coin Trading

CyberMiles can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

