Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Truist Securiti lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 14th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.82. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

CFR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.80.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $68.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $99.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.28.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.70. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $347.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,332,000 after acquiring an additional 24,079 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 38.8% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 761.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

