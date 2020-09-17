Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,464 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 68.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 37,081 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,882,000 after purchasing an additional 42,068 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AutoNation by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in AutoNation by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

AN stock opened at $54.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.91. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.64.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of AutoNation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Northcoast Research lowered AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoNation from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 90,819 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total transaction of $4,992,320.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,753 shares in the company, valued at $15,542,932.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 13,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $780,101.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,490.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,685 shares of company stock worth $7,383,022. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

