Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 7,446 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,446 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Alamos Gold worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 106,099 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 134,396 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth $2,366,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 66.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 766,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Alamos Gold Inc has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 70.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $126.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

