Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 297,644 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 83.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,183 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 297,644 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,634,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693,223 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $788,651,000 after buying an additional 7,497,157 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 999.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,516,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $508,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,014,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,465,017 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $506,128,000 after acquiring an additional 91,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $682,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,864 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $35.08 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.86.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.65.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

