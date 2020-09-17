Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 9,685 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Universal Display by 19.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 76.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 9.8% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Universal Display by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Display news, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total transaction of $2,072,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total value of $312,068.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,761,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OLED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Universal Display from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.13.

Shares of OLED opened at $171.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.08. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $222.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.19 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

