Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 6,896 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 108.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE HR opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.51. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average of $29.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 22.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In other news, Director Edward Hall Braman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.85 per share, with a total value of $55,700.00. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HR shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.78.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.