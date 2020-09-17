Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 2,653 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,051 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Stamps.com worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STMP. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 39.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 4.9% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Stamps.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STMP. Northland Securities lowered Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.67.

Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $215.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.63. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Carberry sold 121,006 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $29,765,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,976,667.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 237,977 shares of company stock valued at $57,014,520. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

