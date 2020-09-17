Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 171,364 Shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) by 1,007.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,379 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 171,364 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.22% of Digital Turbine worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 416.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth $48,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth $53,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APPS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.41.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $32.23 on Thursday. Digital Turbine Inc has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.23.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.49 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 15.35%. On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $2,038,498.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,967,334.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

