Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 320,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Paramount Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter worth $25,684,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 432.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,419,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,000 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,042,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,638,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,619,000 after purchasing an additional 788,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 4,444,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,266,000 after purchasing an additional 694,700 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGRE opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 0.97. Paramount Group Inc has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.19.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $171.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.36.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

