Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 3,057.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 12,996 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of ICU Medical worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 33.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 702,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,467,000 after buying an additional 176,434 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ICU Medical by 14.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,085,000 after acquiring an additional 53,556 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 369,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,015,000 after acquiring an additional 12,421 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 351,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,930,000 after purchasing an additional 15,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 240,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 88,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,242,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 790 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $150,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,593. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of ICU Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on ICU Medical from $199.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $191.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.90 and a 200 day moving average of $192.67. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $148.89 and a 52 week high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.37 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.