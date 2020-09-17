Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 169.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,083 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 929,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,276,000 after buying an additional 376,796 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $330,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $436,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $59,053,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 752,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,470,000 after purchasing an additional 106,891 shares during the last quarter.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 6,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $239,101.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $33,249.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,172.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,522 shares of company stock valued at $8,649,640. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MNTA opened at $52.37 on Thursday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $52.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.83. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 1.78.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 757.61% and a negative return on equity of 61.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNTA shares. Raymond James started coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.10.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.