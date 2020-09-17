Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,507,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,405,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,850 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,579,718 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,607 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 273.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,179,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,444 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18,484.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 660,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 657,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 247.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 643,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,251,000 after purchasing an additional 457,871 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $267.55 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.23 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.33 and a 200-day moving average of $265.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $835,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,022,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 32,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $9,383,430.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 29,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,459.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,204 shares of company stock valued at $11,836,329. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.15.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

