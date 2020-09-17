Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 1,060.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,861 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,776,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,105,000 after acquiring an additional 94,442 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,231,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,504,000 after purchasing an additional 632,557 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,216,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,908,000 after purchasing an additional 758,978 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,758,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,038,000 after purchasing an additional 441,167 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,324,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,400,000 after buying an additional 58,062 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $21.29 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $31.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $452.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.41 million. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCSG. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Benchmark lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

