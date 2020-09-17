Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,814 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,686,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,343,000 after buying an additional 50,215 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 314,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 839.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 128,559 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Liberty Global PLC has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 104.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

