Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 60,590 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 103.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,590 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 448.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 7.5% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 29,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $33.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.26 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teradata from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Teradata from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

