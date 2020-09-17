Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 30,455 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,455 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Bruker by 206.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 109.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average is $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.27. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.51 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.70%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.19%.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $73,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bruker from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.05.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

