CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes Sells 2,500 Shares

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $187,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,411.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $74.95 on Thursday. CSW Industrials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $81.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.79.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.23. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $90.96 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

