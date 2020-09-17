CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Down 8.6%

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) was down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.61 and last traded at $50.89. Approximately 514,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 625,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.69.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of CryoPort from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of CryoPort from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CryoPort from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 22.95 and a quick ratio of 22.89.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CryoPort by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,137 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of CryoPort by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CryoPort by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,977 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CryoPort by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CryoPort by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX)
CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.
