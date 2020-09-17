CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Down 8.6%

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) was down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.61 and last traded at $50.89. Approximately 514,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 625,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.69.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of CryoPort from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of CryoPort from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CryoPort from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 22.95 and a quick ratio of 22.89.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 60.97%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CryoPort Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CryoPort by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,137 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of CryoPort by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CryoPort by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,977 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CryoPort by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CryoPort by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

