Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Shares Gap Down to $0.18

Shares of Crown Point Energy Inc (CVE:CWV) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.14. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 21,500 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.33. The company has a market cap of $20.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32.

Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.32 million during the quarter.

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 25.78% non-operating working interests in the Las Violetas, La Angostura, and Rio Cullen exploitation concessions covering a total area of approximately 126,000 net acres in the Austral Basin of Tierra del Fuego.

