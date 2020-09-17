Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon Sells 1,155 Shares

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $98,047.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,421.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $85.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.15 and a beta of 2.29. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $105.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.27.
Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 6.77%. Crispr Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRSP. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 19th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $72.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.93.
Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.
