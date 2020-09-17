Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon Sells 1,155 Shares

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $98,047.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,421.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $85.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.15 and a beta of 2.29. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $105.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.27.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 6.77%. Crispr Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 353.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after buying an additional 163,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRSP. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 19th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $72.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.93.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

