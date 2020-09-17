Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the August 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CWGL stock opened at $4.98 on Thursday. Crimson Wine Group has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 11.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $115.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Crimson Wine Group alerts:

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter.

In other Crimson Wine Group news, Director John D. Cumming bought 20,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $120,142.50. Also, Director John D. Cumming bought 64,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $357,872.50. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of ultra-premium and wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.