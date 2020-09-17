Crew Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crew Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,900 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the August 15th total of 149,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

CWEGF stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23.

CWEGF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Crew Energy from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded Crew Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.30 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.25 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.39.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

