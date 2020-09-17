Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPY)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DCCPY opened at $40.66 on Monday. DCC has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $45.11.

