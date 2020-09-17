Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank downgraded Credicorp from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Credicorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 59.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,084,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,173,000 after purchasing an additional 404,510 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,591,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,414,000 after buying an additional 335,154 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,292,000 after buying an additional 301,943 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,502,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,079,000 after buying an additional 297,946 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 693,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,661,000 after buying an additional 281,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $130.08 on Thursday. Credicorp has a one year low of $118.00 and a one year high of $220.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($4.66). Credicorp had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $868.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

