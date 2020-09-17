Craven House Capital (LON:CRV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.60

Craven House Capital PLC (LON:CRV) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01), with a volume of 34 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of $25,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Craven House Capital Company Profile (LON:CRV)

Craven House Capital plc operates as an investment company. It also focuses on investing in or acquiring a portfolio of companies, partnerships, joint ventures, businesses, or other assets in various geographical jurisdictions. The company was formerly known as AIM Investments plc and changed its name to Craven House Capital plc in August 2011.

