Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Receives GBX 3,903.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,903.33 ($51.00).

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWK. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,850 ($50.31) price target on shares of Cranswick in a report on Friday, August 7th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Cranswick from GBX 3,760 ($49.13) to GBX 3,940 ($51.48) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

Shares of LON:CWK opened at GBX 3,520 ($46.00) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.66. Cranswick has a 1 year low of GBX 2,688 ($35.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,126 ($53.91). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,698.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,600.46.

Cranswick (LON:CWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported GBX 156.40 ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 152.60 ($1.99) by GBX 3.80 ($0.05). Analysts predict that Cranswick will post 16005.5857896 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a GBX 43.70 ($0.57) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $16.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.83%.

In other Cranswick news, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 7,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of £3,572.80 ($4,668.50), for a total value of £25,595,539.20 ($33,445,105.45).

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

