Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Covetrus from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. Covetrus has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 52,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $1,092,378.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,352.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Covetrus by 956.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Covetrus by 399.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Covetrus by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.