Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CRO Steven M. Winter Sells 11,336 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.87, for a total value of $2,798,518.32. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 18,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,871.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of COUP opened at $250.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.74 and its 200 day moving average is $227.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of -149.80 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software Inc has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $353.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COUP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Coupa Software from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities raised their target price on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coupa Software from $249.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 847.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

