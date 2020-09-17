CoTrader Market Capitalization Achieves $1.72 Million (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. One CoTrader token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $10.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoTrader has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00044986 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $474.66 or 0.04385203 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009233 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002308 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00056318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00034934 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 tokens. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com

CoTrader Token Trading

CoTrader can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

